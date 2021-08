MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's defence ministry said in a statement that an Armenian soldier was shot dead by a sniper from Azerbaijan on Monday, as border tensions between the countries continue.

Armenia last month proposed that Russia station border outposts along the length of Armenia's border with Azerbaijan. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

