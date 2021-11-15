Armenian PM accuses Azeri troops of violating border, sacks defence minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan's troops on Monday of violating the border between the two countries and sacked his defence minister, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan did not say when the incursion had taken place but told a security council meeting that he had dismissed minister Arshak Karapetyan over the incident and that senior officials have been discussing it since Sunday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

