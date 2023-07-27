U.S.-led coalition army helicopter crashes in northern Iraq with no casualties : statement

MOSUL, Iraq, July 27 (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition military helicopter crashed while attempting an emergency landing during a training mission in northern Iraq on Thursday, the coalition said in a statement, adding there were no casualties.

The helicopter crashed in Makhmour region, about 60 km (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil, Iraqi security sources said earlier.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led international coalition said the helicopter experienced "an in-flight mishap", while conducting a routine training mission near Erbil on Thursday.

There were no coalition casualties, nor damage to coalition or civilian infrastructure, said the spokesman, adding that the coalition helicopter was damaged.

Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Emma Rumney

