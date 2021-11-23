Middle East
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves $360 mln financing for Egypt - minister
DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved $360 million in financing for Egypt on Tuesday, according to a statement by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat carried by the state news agency, MENA.
The funds will help support Egypt's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen economic and structural reform programs, Mashat added.
Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kevin Liffey
