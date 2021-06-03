Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Assad vaccinated as Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots - report

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country's senior leaders were among those to get the first shots.

