Skip to main content

Middle EastAttack by unmanned aerial surveillance system targets Iraqi air base - US-led coalition

Reuters
1 minute read

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local time and caused damage to a hangar.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:02 AM UTCLibya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says

Armed groups in Tripoli on Friday stormed a hotel where Libya's new Presidency Council meets, the council's spokeswoman said in a social media post, underscoring the continued risks to the unity government.

Middle EastOil notches second weekly gain despite India virus surge
Middle EastWorld stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
Middle EastWhite house says Iran sanctions could only be lifted if nuclear deal conditions met
Middle EastStocks head for first weekly gain in three, commodities soar