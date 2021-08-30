Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey -lawyer

ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - An Austrian court has ruled to extradite a Turkish businessman to Turkey where he is being investigated for money laundering charges, his lawyer Murat Volkan Dülger said on Monday.

The businessman, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, additionally is facing charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and wire fraud in the United States, which also is seeking his extradition. read more

"Wels court decided on Aug. 25 for my client to be extradited to Turkey. The evaluation of the extradition request by the United States is still ongoing," Dulger said in a statement on Twitter.

Korkmaz was detained in June in a town about 260 km (160 miles) from Vienna and Turkey had initiated an extradition process with Austrian authorities.

In December, authorities detained 10 executives working at Korkmaz's companies, after Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) said the companies were used for money laundering, Turkish state-news agency Anadolu reported.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Andrea Ricci

