Average Dubai crude oil price falls in Aug to 3-month low - sources

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, fell to an average of $69.485 a barrel last month, trade sources said on Wednesday, the lowest since May.

The monthly averages for August for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.

Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its official selling prices to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.

