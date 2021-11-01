Average Dubai crude oil price for Oct highest since 2014 - source

Shaybah oilfield complex is seen at night in the Rub' al-Khali desert, Saudi Arabia, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose to an average of $81.585 a barrel last month, a trade source said on Monday, the highest since 2014.

The monthly averages for October for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.

Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its OSPs to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

