Azerbaijan appoints Taleh Kazimov as central bank governor

April 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the privately owned PASHA Bank, as the new governor of the country's central bank on Wednesday.

His appointment comes a day after lawmakers voted to dismiss the incumbent, Elman Rustamov.

