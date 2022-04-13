1 minute read
Azerbaijan appoints Taleh Kazimov as central bank governor
April 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the privately owned PASHA Bank, as the new governor of the country's central bank on Wednesday.
His appointment comes a day after lawmakers voted to dismiss the incumbent, Elman Rustamov.
