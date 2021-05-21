Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastAzerbaijan says it is discussing solar energy production in Karabakh with BP

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

British oil major BP (BP.L) and Azerbaijan are discussing setting up a solar energy production facility in Karabakh, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday, according to a video released by the state news agency Azertag.

"Now both BP and Azerbaijan are very actively working on renewable sources of energy ... and there is a plan to invest in solar power generation," Aliyev said at a meeting with UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart, the video footage showed.

Azerbaijan plans to develop 'green energy' in Karabakh, Aliyev added. Late last year Azerbaijan won back some areas commonly referred to as Karabakh, territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians who say the land is theirs.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:34 PM UTCIsrael-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue.

Middle East'Thanks to God,' Gazans chant as truce takes hold
Middle EastHamas to keep finger on trigger after ceasefire, says official
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias
Middle EastLebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming government