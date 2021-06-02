Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Azerbaijan says forced around 40 Armenian troops to retreat after border incursion

A view shows a damaged truck belonging to ethnic Armenian forces in an area that came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Azerbaijan's defence ministry on Wednesday said around 40 Armenian military personnel had crossed into Azeri territory on Tuesday evening and were forced to retreat.

There was no immediate response from Armenia. Azerbaijan last week said Armenian forces had fired on Azeri positions, accusations denied by Armenia, amid a border row between the former Soviet countries. read more

