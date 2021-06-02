World
Azerbaijan says forced around 40 Armenian troops to retreat after border incursion
Azerbaijan's defence ministry on Wednesday said around 40 Armenian military personnel had crossed into Azeri territory on Tuesday evening and were forced to retreat.
There was no immediate response from Armenia. Azerbaijan last week said Armenian forces had fired on Azeri positions, accusations denied by Armenia, amid a border row between the former Soviet countries. read more
