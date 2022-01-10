Azeri BTC crude oil exports from Ceyhan port set to decline 5.6% in Feb vs Jan -schedule

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Azeri BTC crude oil exports from Turkey's Ceyhan port was set at 14.72 million barrels in February from 17.27 million barrels in January, according to the schedule seen by Reuters.

The grade's loadings will decline by 5.6% in February on a daily basis compared with January's loading plan, Reuters calculations showed.

Azeri BTC crude oil is exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline to Mediterranean market. Azerbaijan's SOCAR, BP , Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU) and Turkey's TPAO are the main loaders of the grade.

Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.