Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Baby rhino born in Israeli zoo

1 minute read
1/3

A new baby rhino, who has not yet been named, stands next to his mother, 11-year-old Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

An Israeli zoo proudly announced the birth of a new baby rhino on Sunday.

The baby male, who has not yet been named, was spotted trotting alongside his mother, 11-year-old Rihanna, now a mother of three, the Ramat Gan Safari Park zoo said.

The zoo will be monitoring mother and calf for health and safety, the zoo said, while they reside in a designated maternity zone for the next several weeks until the baby is strong enough to join his fellow animals in the safari's African Savanna section.

The rhino is of the square lipped or southern white rhinoceros breed, the most common of all rhinos. Though not presently classified as an endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it still faces a considerable threat of poaching.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:57 PM UTCMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat

Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Monday, with property and financial shares leading gains, although Qatar traded flat.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastIsraeli police detain Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem
Middle EastNetanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Middle EastIranian 'breakout time' will fall to weeks if not constrained -Blinken