Baghdad airport resumes flights after suspension due to bad weather -INA

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Reuters) - Baghdad international airport resumed flights on Wednesday after suspending operations earlier in the day due to bad weather, the state news agency INA cited Iraq's Civil Aviation authority as saying.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans

