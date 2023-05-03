Iraq's oil minister expects northern exports to resume within two weeks















May 3 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to reach an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to restart oil export flows from the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region within two weeks, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said at a conference in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Turkey halted Iraq's 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The ICC ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018. The Iraq-Turkey pipeline had been exporting about 75,000 bpd of federal crude, with the remainder from the KRG.

Baghdad and the KRG signed a temporary agreement on April 4 to restart northern oil exports.

But after 40 days of stoppage at an estimated cost of over $1 billion to the KRG, efforts to restart flows are facing further setbacks as the two governments iron out several aspects of the deal.

"We haven’t reached an agreement with the Kurdish side," the Iraqi minister said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Amina Ismail and Timour Azhari in Baghdad Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.