Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V vaccine

People ride on an escalators at Sitra Mall where a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is carried out, in Sitra, Bahrain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Files

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bahraini authorities have authorised the use of a booster dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first time the Russian shot has been approved for a third dose, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.

The booster shot was approved for use among all over-18s at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, the news agency reported.

Bahrain and fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates have already approved third booster shots using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The small island nation's COVID-19 infections are decreasing, currently at 3% of their peak with 95 new infections reported on average each day, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Tracker.

There have been 272,709 infections and 1,388 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Bahrain, which has a population of roughly 1.7 million according to the World Bank.

So far nearly 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, enough to inoculate about 76% of the population, assuming each person needs two doses.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.