Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia -BNA

1 minute read

A man walks past closed shops, as the country goes into a two-week semi-lockdown due to high number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and deaths, in Manama, Bahrain, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain civil aviation affairs said on Tuesday that entry will be banned from 16 new countries including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, south Africa and Indonesia over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (BNA) reported.

Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its "Red List" in May, a list that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. read more

Bahrain has excluded citizens and residents with valid residency visas from the ban.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Alaa Swilam, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:29 PM UTCAnger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.

Middle EastGaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks
Middle EastIran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.
Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastEver Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source