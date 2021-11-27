Bahrain bans travellers from 4 more African states over COVID concerns

A Gulf Air's plane is seen before passengers board it for the first direct flight to Israel's Tel Aviv after both countries normalized relations a year ago, at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Bahrain has banned entry to travellers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to 10, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Saturday, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs.

The four additional countries are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

The ban excludes Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.

Bahrain on Friday banned entry to travellers from South Africa and five other southern African nations.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moataz Abdelrahiem

