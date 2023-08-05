Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign ministry called on its citizens to leave Lebanon, it said in a statement on Saturday, following the same call from Saudi Arabia.

An earlier version of Bahrain's statement said it was due to "armed conflict" but an updated statement said only that it was "to protect them from being exposed to any danger."

Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher Editing by Frances Kerry and Toby Chopra

