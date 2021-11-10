Bahrain to cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list

A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov. 14, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Bahrain will also require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine in their places of residence. They will not have to mandatory quarantine in designated licensed places.

Sixteen countries were on Bahrain's travel red list, including Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, and Malaysia.

