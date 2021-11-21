Middle East
Bahrain c.bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1% in 2021
CAIRO, Nov 21 (REUTERS) - Bahrain's central bank governor, Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, said in an interview published on Sunday he expects real gross domestic product to grow 3.1 percent in 2021.
The governor told local newspaper Albilad that foreign reserves increased to 1.63 billion dinars ($4.32 billion) in September, and they were expected to keep growing because of the expected increase in revenues due to higher oil prices.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Andrew Heavens
