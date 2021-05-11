A token of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Central Bank of Bahrain is collaborating with J.P. Morgan and Bank ABC (ABCB.BH) in a digital currency settlement pilot scheme, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Bank ABC, along with J.P. Morgan, will pilot the transferring of funds from and to Bahrain in U.S. dollars for payments from buyers to suppliers," the statement said. "This will lead to suppliers being paid faster and buyers originating payments in shorter time periods without the need for holding funds in advance."

