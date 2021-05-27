Bahrain central bank gives instructions to postpone all loan installments

The Central Bank of Bahrain is seen in Manama, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain's central bank gave instructions on Thursday to postpone all loan installments for individuals and companies by six months, the government media office said on Twitter, to help the economy cope with the impact of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops began on Thursday observing a two-week shutdown as part of the restrictions announced on Wednesday by the government, which also banned events and conferences during this period.

