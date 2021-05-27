Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Bahrain central bank gives instructions to postpone all loan installments

Reuters
1 minute read

The Central Bank of Bahrain is seen in Manama, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain's central bank gave instructions on Thursday to postpone all loan installments for individuals and companies by six months, the government media office said on Twitter, to help the economy cope with the impact of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops began on Thursday observing a two-week shutdown as part of the restrictions announced on Wednesday by the government, which also banned events and conferences during this period.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:46 AM UTCAnalysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel’s communities eye each other warily

Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict.

Middle EastTurkish mobster's videos targeting top politicians draw millions of views
Middle EastSyria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack
Middle EastIranians queue to bid on car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator
Middle EastIsrael's Bank Leumi bullish on further 2021 profits