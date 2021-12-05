Middle East
Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer a digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday.
The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 20% of the financial portfolios of local banks by the end of 2025, Sky News cited the bank as saying.
Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by David Clarke
