Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer a digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday.

The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 20% of the financial portfolios of local banks by the end of 2025, Sky News cited the bank as saying.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by David Clarke

