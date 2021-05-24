Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 23 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.

The Gulf Arab state last week restricted access to most public venues to immunized people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday. read more

A woman takes her appointment for a second dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (BIECC), in Manama, Bahrain December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, had on Sunday recorded 3,177 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths. That took its tally to more than 218,000 cases with over 800 deaths.

Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the country's vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17. read more

