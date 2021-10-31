Bahrain details fiscal balance plan as zero-deficit target pushed back to 2024

General view of Bahrain World Trade Center is seen during early evening hours in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. Picture taken May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bahrain on Sunday detailed a new economic growth and fiscal balance plan that pushes a zero-deficit target back by two years to 2024 from 2022 and increases value-added tax to 10% from 5%.

A government statement said the updated fiscal balance programme also included reducing expenditure and project spend, streamlining distribution of cash subsidies to citizens and new government services revenue initiatives.

It said a strategic projects plan would catalyse over $30 billion of investments while a regulatory reform package aimed to support $2.5 billion of foreign direct investment by 2023.

