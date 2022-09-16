Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

