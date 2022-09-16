1 minute read
Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media
DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.
The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
