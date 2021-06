General view of Bahrain World Trade Center is seen during early evening hours in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain will extend by three months a government support program for businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Cinemas and entertainment venues, gyms, coffee shops, hair salons and kindergarten are among businesses benefiting from this program, it said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Mark Heinrich

