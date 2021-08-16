Middle East
Bahrain government deficit down 35% in H1 2021 - ministry
CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's government deficit reached 520 million Dinars ($1.38 billion) in the first half of 2021, down 35% compared with the same period a year ago, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Revenues reached 1.119 billion Dinars in H1 2021, up 23% from the same period last year, as oil revenues jumped 33% due to a rise in oil prices, while non-oil revenues rose 4%, the finance ministry said.
Total actual expenditures reached 1.639 billion Dinar in the first half, down 4% from the same period in 2020.
The results also showed a decrease in recurring expenses by 2% compared with the same period in 2020, according to the finance ministry.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
