Bahrain grants licence to SpaceX to offer Starlink internet services

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Telecommunications Regulatory authority said on Wednesday it had granted a licence to Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX to offer Starlink satellite and internet services in the country.

Starlink is a unit of SpaceX and Bahrain is the first GCC country to grant a licence for this service.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy.

