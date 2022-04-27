1 minute read
Bahrain grants licence to SpaceX to offer Starlink internet services
DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Telecommunications Regulatory authority said on Wednesday it had granted a licence to Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX to offer Starlink satellite and internet services in the country.
Starlink is a unit of SpaceX and Bahrain is the first GCC country to grant a licence for this service.
Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy. Editing by Jane Merriman
