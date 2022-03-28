Bahrain Q4 real GDP +4.3% y/y -cabinet statement

A view of the skyline of Manama at night October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.3% year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Gulf country's cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

Non-oil GDP increased 4.2%, while the oil sector grew 4.7% in the same period, it said.

