Bahrain Q4 real GDP +4.3% y/y -cabinet statement
CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.3% year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Gulf country's cabinet said in a statement on Monday.
Non-oil GDP increased 4.2%, while the oil sector grew 4.7% in the same period, it said.
