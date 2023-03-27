Bahrain reports growth of 4.9% for 2022















CAIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain reported an increase in its GDP for 2022 with a growth rate of 4.9%, a statement from the finance ministry of Bahrain said on Monday.

According to the statement this rate is the highest the Gulf kingdom has achieved since 2013.

The statement also added that non-oil GDP grew by 6.2%, the highest since 2012.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz, writing by Omar Abdel-Razek, editing by Chris Reese











