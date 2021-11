DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain security forces arrested a number of suspected militants ahead of a planned attack and confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives in their possession, the interior ministry said on its official Twitter on Monday.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle

