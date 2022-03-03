Bahrain signs agreements on industry, logistics, space sciences with U.S. -tweet

Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, speaks as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain signed six agreements on industry, logistics and space sciences with the United States during the visit of Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to Washington, the crown prince said on Twitter late on Friday.

The agreements included partnerships and memoranda of understanding between several government bodies and companies in both countries.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Leslie Adler

