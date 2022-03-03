1 minute read
Bahrain signs agreements on industry, logistics, space sciences with U.S. -tweet
CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain signed six agreements on industry, logistics and space sciences with the United States during the visit of Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to Washington, the crown prince said on Twitter late on Friday.
The agreements included partnerships and memoranda of understanding between several government bodies and companies in both countries.
