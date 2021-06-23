Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Bahrain starts exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas

1 minute read

Dubai June 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) started drilling the first exploration well in offshore block No. 1 to the north of the kingdom, a government media adviser said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new well is part of an exploration and production agreement signed with Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) in 2019. Block No. 1 covers an area of ​​2,800 sq km (1,081 sq miles) at a depth ranging from 10 to 70 metres.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:18 AM UTCU.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it seized 36 Iranian-linked websites, many of them associated with either disinformation activities or violent organizations, taking them offline for violating U.S. sanctions.

Middle EastSchool COVID-19 cases spur Israeli parents to vaccinate kids
Middle EastSaudis who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. -New York Times
Middle EastIran accuses U.S. of meddling for criticising election
Middle EastQatar central bank governor sees no need to change currency peg regime