Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastBahrain suspends entry for travellers from 'Red List' countries -report

Reuters
1 minute read

Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its 'Red List', which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, state news agency (BNA) said.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining, BNA added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:02 PM UTCIsrael’s Gaza challenge: stopping metal tubes turning into rockets

The Israel-Hamas conflict that ended with a ceasefire on Friday showed the Palestinian group's ability to build an arsenal of home-made rockets largely with civilian materials and Iranian expertise, analysts and officials said, a feat it can likely replicate.

Middle EastIsrael-Hamas ceasefire holds, U.N. to launch Gaza aid appeal
Middle EastIsrael reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
Middle EastCourt allows Suez Canal to keep holding Ever Given - lawyers
Middle EastNo sign yet Iran will take steps needed to remove sanctions -U.S.'s Blinken