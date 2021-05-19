Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastBahrain voices support for Egypt initiative for Israeli-Palestinian truce and immediate ceasefire - BNA

Reuters
1 minute read

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem November 18, 2020. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, on a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday, confirmed Bahrain's support for the Egyptian initiative calling for a truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and an immediate ceasefire, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported.

Zayani and Shoukry discussed developments in the region while Zayani expressed his wishes for the success of efforts Egypt is exerting in this regard.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:41 PM UTCNetanyahu, Gaza militants vow to fight on as Biden urges ‘de-escalation’

Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day conflict.

Middle EastWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages
Middle EastLebanon foreign minister quits after angering Gulf allies
Middle EastSaudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA
Middle EastDollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks