Middle East

Bahrain working with ICAO on technical arrangements for regional air traffic safety -statement

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain Minister of Transport and Telecommunications said in a statement on Thursday the Gulf kingdom is working with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to introduce the necessary technical arrangements to ensure the safety of international air traffic in the region.

The Minister stressed the importance of building consensus among the concerned Gulf Cooperation Council countries before any modification of regional air navigation plans.

Bahrain said in June that it is ready to work on Qatar's ambition to gain control of its own airspace. read more

