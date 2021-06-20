Bahrain's Batelco considers dual listing

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain telecommunications company Batelco said on Sunday it had made a preliminary assessment of a dual listing, though that no decision on whether it would proceed had been taken.

The statement to Bahrain's bourse followed a Bloomberg June 17 report which cited sources it did not identify as saying the telco was considering a dual listing in Saudi Arabia.

The Bahrain bourse-listed company did not say where it was considering for its dual listing.

The Bahrain government owns nearly 56.97% of Batelco, including through shares held by sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, according Refinitiv data.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

