Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Bahrain's Batelco considers dual listing

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain telecommunications company Batelco said on Sunday it had made a preliminary assessment of a dual listing, though that no decision on whether it would proceed had been taken.

The statement to Bahrain's bourse followed a Bloomberg June 17 report which cited sources it did not identify as saying the telco was considering a dual listing in Saudi Arabia.

The Bahrain bourse-listed company did not say where it was considering for its dual listing.

The Bahrain government owns nearly 56.97% of Batelco, including through shares held by sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, according Refinitiv data.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:20 AM UTCIsrael’s Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran’s “hangmen regime”

Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal.

Middle EastAs Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact
Middle EastArmenia votes in neck-and-neck parliamentary election
Middle EastUAE to suspend entry from three countries, Dubai updates travel protocols
Middle EastParties to Iran nuclear deal to meet on Sunday - EU