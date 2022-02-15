1 minute read
Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel in 'near future' -Bahrain foreign minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANAMA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has accepted an invitation to visit Israel, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding the visit should happen in "the near future".
"Iranian nuclear file and terrorism" were part of the discussions between Bahrain and Israel, Abdullatif Al Zayani told reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Manama for the first time.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.