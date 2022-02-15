Bahrain's crown prince to visit Israel in 'near future' -Bahrain foreign minister

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets Bahrani King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, February 15, 2022. Haim Zach/Government Press Office (GPO)/via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

MANAMA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has accepted an invitation to visit Israel, the Gulf state's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding the visit should happen in "the near future".

"Iranian nuclear file and terrorism" were part of the discussions between Bahrain and Israel, Abdullatif Al Zayani told reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Manama for the first time.

