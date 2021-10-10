Bahrain's GIB gets $625 million sustainability-linked loan

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf International Bank (GIB) said on Sunday it has secured a $625 million sustainability-linked syndicated loan, which increased from an original $500 million due to strong demand.

The bond attracted orders worth $1.1 billion.

It was the first Bahrain-headquartered bank and the first majority Saudi-owned lender to close financing linked to sustainability.

"A diversified group of more than 20 global investors from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia participated in the landmark transaction that incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics related to reductions in carbon emissions, gender diversity and sustainability reporting," GIB said in a statement.

Citi (C.N), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), HSBC (HSBA.L), SMBC (8316.T) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) were initial mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, with HSBC as the sole sustainability coordinator.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, owns 97.2% of GIB, according to the bank's website. The remaining shares are held by the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries - Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

