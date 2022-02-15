Bahrain's Oil & Gas Holding hires banks to refinance $1.6 bln loan

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Oil & Gas Holding Company has hired Gulf International Bank (GIB) and Mashreq (MASB.DU) to refinance an existing $1.6 billion murabaha facility, GIB said on Tuesday.

"The proposed transaction will have both Islamic and conventional tranches and will be sustainability linked," GIB told Reuters in response to a query.

Oil & Gas Holding and Mashreq did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman

