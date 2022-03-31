Bahrain's real GDP growth in 2021 estimated at 2.2%

A view of the skyline of Manama at night October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 is estimated at 2.2%, and real GDP is forecast to be at 4.1% in 2022, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also said that 2021 preliminary CPI is at 1.0%.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.