Bahrain's real GDP growth in 2021 estimated at 2.2%
CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 is estimated at 2.2%, and real GDP is forecast to be at 4.1% in 2022, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement also said that 2021 preliminary CPI is at 1.0%.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler
