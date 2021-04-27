Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The chief executive of Saudi Arabia's Bahri said none of the firm's vessels have come under attack after a maritime security group cited unconfirmed reports of an assault off the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu.

"None of our vessels have been attacked," Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (4030.SE) (Bahri), told Reuters by telephone.

He said no vessel had been involved in any incident.

Dryad Global said earlier it is receiving "unconfirmed reports" that a vessel, possibly the NCC Dammam oil tanker, which is owned by a Bahri unit, has been attacked off Yanbu.

