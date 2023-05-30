Bank of Israel chief: Further interest rate hikes possible if shekel weakens















JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's monetary policy is currently restrictive and at an appropriate level given moderating inflation, but interest rates could rise further should the shekel's depreciation continue, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Tuesday.

Yaron said since the last interest rate decision on May 22, the shekel, which has been weakening due to political uncertainty in Israel, has further depreciated 2-3%.

"Should this trend continue, an even more restrictive monetary policy may be required," he said.

Inflation, Yaron added, was at least one percentage point higher than it should be due to a 10% depreciation versus the dollar since January, when the government unveiled its plan to overhaul the country's judicial system, sparking mass protests.

Inflation will likely remain at around a 5% rate in May but is expected to move back within a 1-3% target in the first quarter of 2024, he said.

Yaron, speaking at an Israel Democracy Institute conference, also said the 2023-2024 state budget was missing crucial growth engines, and that should the government push forward with its judicial plan, it should be done with a broad consensus and maintain the independence of institutions.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the conference it was "logical" to tax banks' excess profits as a result of steep rises in interest rates.

Smotrich, whose speech was continuously interrupted by protesters of the judicial plan, said such a tax "is the best way to correct the distortion created by the interest rate differentials and make it easier for the mortgage-taking public, without harmful legislative intervention."

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











