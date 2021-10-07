Skip to main content

Middle East

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1% amid rising inflation

1 minute read

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013.. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 12th straight policy meeting on Thursday amid a rebound in the economy after a series of COVID lockdowns and after inflation rose to an eight-year high.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's inflation rate rose to 2.2% in August - above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range. Policymakers have said it is difficult to determine whether the revival in inflation, which turned positive in March, is transitory.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination rollout in which 40% of Israelis have received a third booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. The economy grew an annualised 16.6% in the second quarter.

The next rates move is widely expected to be a rate increase in 2022 or 2023.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:34 PM UTC

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance' - Iran's foreign minister

Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Middle East
'Intimidating': Dubai ruler tried to buy 30 mln pound estate next to ex-wife
Middle East
Cosy cabins appear on Sanaa hotel roofs as war curtails tourism elsewhere
Middle East
Oil eases as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes rise, Aramco hits $2 trillion valuation