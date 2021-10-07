Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1% amid rising inflation

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013.. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 12th straight policy meeting on Thursday amid a rebound in the economy after a series of COVID lockdowns and after inflation rose to an eight-year high.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's inflation rate rose to 2.2% in August - above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range. Policymakers have said it is difficult to determine whether the revival in inflation, which turned positive in March, is transitory.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination rollout in which 40% of Israelis have received a third booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. The economy grew an annualised 16.6% in the second quarter.

The next rates move is widely expected to be a rate increase in 2022 or 2023.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

