Bank of Israel pauses rate hikes but warns further rises possible

JERUSALEM, July 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left short-term borrowing rates unchanged on Monday for the first time in more than a year amid signs of easing inflation, but warned that rates could still be hiked further if the moderation in price growth did not continue.

The central bank kept its benchmark rate (ILINR=ECI) at 4.75% - its highest level since late 2006. It had raised rates 10 straight times in an aggressive tightening cycle that has taken the rate from 0.1% last April.

"Inflation is broad and remains high. With that, in recent months inflation appears to be slowing," the central bank said in a statement following its policy decision.

Israel's inflation rate eased to 4.6% in May from 5% in April, staying near a 14-year high and well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster than expected 3.1% annualised rate in the first quarter from the prior three months.

"The Monetary Committee decided to leave the interest rate unchanged, but sees a real possibility of having to raise the interest rate in future decisions, if the inflation environment does not continue to moderate as expected," the central bank said.

The bank's research department forecast the Israeli economy to grow by 3% both this year and next year, but the central bank said these expansions could be threatened if contested Israeli judicial reforms caused an adverse response in Israeli financial markets.

