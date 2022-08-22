Bank of Israel hikes key rate 3/4-point to 2.0% as inflation spikes

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI)by three-quarters of a point, its biggesthike in two decades, in an effort rein in inflation that has topped 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.0% from 1.25%, continuing a tightening cycle that began in April when policymakers first raised the rate from 0.1% -- an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached a fresh 14-year high of 5.2% in July, well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range. At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 6.8% in the second quarter from the first quarter.

"The Israeli economy is recording strong growth, accompanied by a tight labor market and an increase in the inflation environment," the Bank of Israel said in a statement. "The (monetary policy) committee has therefore decided to continue the process of increasing the interest rate."

The central bank has one more scheduled interest rate decision, on Oct. 3, before a Nov. 1 general election.

