Lebanese judge probing Beirut port blast orders release of five detainees -judicial source

[1/2] A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo















BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Lebanese judge investigating the deadly explosion in the Beirut port in 2020 ordered the release of five detainees as he resumed his inquiry into the disaster on Monday, a judicial source said.

The source told Reuters they included functionaries and contractors who were employed at the port before or on Aug. 4, 2020, when large stocks of chemicals blew up and killed more than 220 people.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; editing by Mark Heinrich











